Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

After six years of marriage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced the end of their marriage.

In a joint statement to People, the couple explained that "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

The two were married in 2018 after dating for three years.

They added, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky Martin has a busy schedule ahead of him. First he will join Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias for the Trilogy Tour this fall, which stops at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 17 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Oct. 20. The tour will then wrap up with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Dec. 20.

Martin will also star alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett in Apple TV+’s upcoming period comedy, Palm Royale.