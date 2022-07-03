Ricky Martin Denies Allegations In Restraining Order

Ricky Martin is denying an alleged ex's accusations that were grounds for a restraining order against the singer.

According to Puerto Rico’s El Vocero, Martin and the man broke up two months ago after a seven-month relationship. The unidentified ex “fears for his safety,” according to the news outlet, because Martin has allegedly been calling him repeatedly and was seen loitering near his house at least three times.

Martin has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017 and they are parents to four children. Martin and Yosef were last photographed together at an Oscars party in March.

The restraining order, issued on Friday under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell, reportedly bans Martin from contacting the petitioner until a court hearing on July 21.

In a statement to media, reps for Martin called the allegations “completely false and fabricated” and said the pop star will be “fully vindicated.”

The Associated Press reported Saturday that police had not been able to locate Martin, who lives in an upscale neighbourhood in Dorado, to serve the order.

Last week, Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against him alleging breach of contract. The statement of claim mentioned that Drucker “protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions” and claims that in September 2020, he was “threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation” but “emerged unscathed” thanks to her efforts.

Drucker said that when he learned of the “devastating claim” against him, Martin collapsed and “expressed his extreme fear … that if this threat were carried out, the consequence … would be catastrophic.”