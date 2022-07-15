Ricky Martin Denies 'Disgusting' Incest Accusation

Ricky Martin has been accused of having a sexual relationship with his 21-year-old nephew – an allegation the singer's lawyer dismissed as "untrue" and "disgusting."

Spanish newspaper Marca reported Wednesday that the 50-year-old singer had a seven-month consensual relationship with Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin. He was identified as the person who filed a restraining order against Ricky earlier this month.

According to Puerto Rico’s El Vocero, Ricky and the complainant broke up two months ago and he “fears for his safety” because Ricky allegedly called him repeatedly and was seen loitering near his house at least three times.

The restraining order, issued on July 1st under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell, reportedly bans Martin from contacting the petitioner until a court hearing on July 21.

Dennis is the son of Ricky’s paternal half-sister Vanessa Martín.

People en Español reported Friday that under Puerto Rican law, “allegations of incest are taken very seriously” and Ricky could face up to 50 years in prison. (Puerto Rican law prohibits sexual activity “if the accused person is a relative of the victim, by ascendancy or descendancy, or consanguinity, adoption or affinity, or collateral by consanguinity or adoption up to the third degree.”)

Ricky's lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement provided to media outlets: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Ricky's half-brother Eric Martin agrees. In a video shared on social media earlier this month, he – without naming Dennis – said his nephew is suffering from mental health issues and added: "Not everyone who uses a protection order is telling the truth."

Ricky has not been charged with a crime and the allegations in the application for the restraining order have not yet been tested in court.

In a statement to media in early July, reps for Ricky called the allegations “completely false and fabricated” and said the pop star will be “fully vindicated.”

A message on the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer’s social media on July 3 read: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because this is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

In June, Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against him alleging breach of contract. The statement of claim mentioned that Drucker “protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions” and claims that in September 2020, he was “threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation” but “emerged unscathed” thanks to her efforts.

Drucker said that when he learned of the “devastating claim” against him, Martin collapsed and “expressed his extreme fear … that if this threat were carried out, the consequence … would be catastrophic.”

Ricky has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017 and they are parents to four children.