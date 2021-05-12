Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Set New Dates For Canadian Shows

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias have announced new dates for their first ever joint tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Latin music superstars announced the tour in early March 2020 – right as lockdowns began – with October 2020 dates in Toronto and Montreal.

The rescheduled 26-date tour will see Martin and Iglesias play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 7 and 8 followed by Montreal’s Bell Centre on Oct. 9. Tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honoured on the new ones.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is,” said Martin, in a release. “Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely … and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need.”

Iglesias, 46, has had hits like “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando” and “Tonight.” Martin, 49, has had hits like “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs.”