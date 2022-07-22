Ricky Martin, Husband Share Reactions To Dismissal Of Protective Order

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have shared their reactions to Thursday’s dismissal of an application for a protective order against Martin.

“Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false,” the singer said in a video message, “but I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

On Thursday, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew dropped his request for a restraining order, in which he had alleged that Martin harassed him after they had a seven-month sexual relationship. (Martin's lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement at the time: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.")

Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, the son of Ricky’s half-sister Vanessa Martin, was identified by Ricky’s half-brother Eric Martin as the person making the allegations.

Following Thursday's dismissal, the pop star’s lawyers said in a statement: “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

Without naming his nephew, Martin said in his video message: “To the person claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

In an Instagram Story, Martin shared a clip of himself rehearsing for this weekend's performance withi the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. "And we are back," he wrote.

Yosef, meanwhile, posted a selfie of the couple on Instagram and captioned it “Truth Prevails” with a heart emoji. In his Instagram Stories, he shared the statement from Martin’s lawyers as well as Martin’s video message.

Yosef, an artist, and Martin has been married since 2017 and they are parents to four children.