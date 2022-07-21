Ricky Martin Reacts To Dismissal Of Protective Order: 'Truth Prevails'

“Truth prevails.”

Those are the only words Ricky Martin had to share Thursday following a hearing in a Puerto Rican court to test the validity of a restraining order filed against him earlier this month.

His lawyers, though, had more to say about a case that involved allegations that Martin had a consensual sexual relationship with his 21-year-old nephew.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the singer’s lawyers said in a statement posted on social media. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”

Martin’s legal team said they are glad he “saw justice done and can not move forward with his life and his career.”

The temporary restraining order, issued on July 1st under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell, banned Martin from contacting the petitioner until the hearing.

The complainant was not identified publicly but Martin’s half-brother Eric Martin said in a video shared on social media – without mentioning a name – that his nephew is suffering from mental health issues and added: "Not everyone who uses a protection order is telling the truth.”

Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin is the son of Ricky Martin’s half-sister Vanessa Martin.

Last week, another lawyer representing Martin called the allegations of an incestuous relationship “untrue” and “disgusting.” Marty Singer added: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

The “Livin’ la Vida Local” star was never charged with a crime.

In a statement to media in early July, his reps called the allegations in the restraining order “completely false and fabricated” and said the pop star will be “fully vindicated.”

In June, Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against him alleging breach of contract. The statement of claim mentioned that Drucker “protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions” and claims that in September 2020, he was “threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation” but “emerged unscathed” thanks to her efforts.

Drucker said that when he learned of the “devastating claim” against him, Martin collapsed and “expressed his extreme fear … that if this threat were carried out, the consequence … would be catastrophic.”

Ricky has been married to artist Jwan Yosef since 2017 and they are parents to four children.