Ricky Schroder Protests Foo Fighters Show

Actor Ricky Schroder was among a small group of anti-vaxxers who protested outside a Foo Fighters show in California on Tuesday.

Fans were required to show proof of vaccination to attend the show at The Canyon Club.

Dozens of protesters held signs with messages like “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “Vaccine mandates violate bodily autonomy” while chanting “If the vaccine works, why segregate.”

Days earlier, the actor best known for Silver Spoons, NYPD Blue and The Champ, called Foo Fighters frontman Dave Growl “an ignorant punk who needs to slapped.” Schroder wrote on Instagram: “Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Wakeup Fool.”

The Foo Fighters will play a sold-out concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 20. The band has nine other U.S. dates lined-up before the end of summer.