Right Said Fred Takes Heat For Anti-Mask Tweet

Right Said Fred, who declared 30 years ago this month that they were “too sexy” for their shirt, are not backing down from their anti-mask position.

“I would like to thank everyone who is still wearing a mask. It saves me a great deal of time. Your mask tells me I don’t need to talk to you, know you, work with you, or try to understand your mumblings,” read a tweet on the duo's verified account on Monday.

“You are superfluous to requirements. Many thanks.”

It's not clear which Right Said Fred brother – Richard Fairbrass or Fred Fairbrass – is tweeting but the two men have previously said they have the same views on lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Right Said Fred followed up by retweeting dozens of anti-mask statements and links – and referred to the “cult-of-covid.”

Not surprisingly, the duo was slammed on social media for their views. They acknowledged the tweet “got the bedwetters at it” and said “the masked army are out in force.”

Right Said Fred tweeted: “So many angry tweeters today. You’ve complied for 16 months, followed nonsensical rules implemented by an immoral and corrupt government. You should be angry at yourselves.”

Right Said Fred has not released an album since 2017. The Fairbrass brothers and music partner Rob Manzoli are credited on Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” because the song interpolates the line “I’m too sexy for my shirt” from their 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy.”

Several British music stars have spoken out against COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandates and vaccines, including Noel Gallagher, Van Morrison, Ian Brown of Stone Roses, Morrissey, Richard Ashcroft and Eric Clapton.