Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Son Shares Name With Famous Rapper

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their son RZA, it has been revealed.

The Daily Mail published the boy’s birth certificate, which shows he came into the world just before 11 a.m. on May 13, 2022 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The couple’s son shares a middle name with his father (Athelston) and has his father's surname (Mayers). The first name may have been inspired by rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have never publicly shared the boy’s name.

Rihanna was photographed last August wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “RZA” and “Birth of a Prince” (2003 merch promoting the release of RZA’s third solo album). Last month, she was captured out and about in a Wu-Tang Clan jersey.

The music stars are expecting their second child.