Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome 1st Baby Together: Report

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their first child on May 13.

According to TMZ, the couple had a baby boy but it is not known what name he was given.

There has been no confirmation from Rihanna, A$AP Rocky or their reps.

Rihanna, 34, revealed she was pregnant in January via a paparazzi-style photo shoot with celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.

The new dad, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested last month as he and Rihanna returned to Los Angeles on a private jet from Barbados. The 33-year-old rap star is accused of firing a handgun at a man during an argument on a Los Angeles street last November. The alleged victim suffered only a minor wound to his left hand.

Rihanna opened up about becoming a mom in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. She said she will have kids – “three or four of ‘em” – in a decade.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for years (he opened for her on a 2013 tour) but it wasn't until January 2020 when their relationship was revealed by UK tabloid The Sun.

A$AP Rocky, 33, made it official in early 2021 when the rapper described Rihanna as “the love of my life" in an interivew with GQ.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “When you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Asked if he’s ready for fatherhood, A$AP Rocky replied: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In an interview with Vogue published in April, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy – including cravings for chocolate donuts and tangerines sprinkled with salt.

She and A$AP Rocky were not necessarily trying to have a baby.

“I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” Rihanna explained. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

She added: “I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna said she had no intention of covering up her baby bump with baggy clothes.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” she explained. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

As for getting married before welcoming the baby, Rihanna said: “Who the f**k says it has to be that way? I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”