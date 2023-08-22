Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents once again, after RiRi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy earlier this month.

TMZ confirmed the news from sources within the couple's camp that the baby was born in Los Angeles on August 3. No name has been revealed yet but it is another boy for the proud parents and like his mom, his name begins with an "R."

This is the couple's second child. They welcomed son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. He was named after RZA, producer/rapper/genius zenmaster with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna first announced she was preggers with her newborn son back in February, when she performed at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with a very noticeable baby bump.