Rihanna Among Nominees For Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Rihanna, FINNEAS and Canada’s Drake are among the nominees for the 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is nominated in the Song - Feature Film category along with “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (from Where the Crawdads Sing) and “Time” (from Amsterdam), which was co-written by Drake.

FINNEAS has nominations for Score - Animated Film for his work with Ludwig Göransson on the Toronto-set feature Turning Red and, with sister Billie Eilish, for Song - Animated Film for “Nobody Like U.”

Other songwriters who earned nominations include Lady Gaga (for “Hold My Hand”), Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker (“Ready As I’ll Never Be”) and Selena Gomez (“My Mind and Me”).

Canadian composer Mychael Danna is nominated in the Score - Feature Film category for his work on Where the Crawdads Sing and for Song - Animated Film for co-writing “Lift Your Wings” from My Father’s Dragon.

The awards, which honour composers and songwriters whose music is used in visual media, will be handed out on Nov. 16 in Hollywood.

Check out the nominees in some of the categories:

SONG - FEATURE FILM

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Rihanna.

“(You Made it Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All. Written by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. Performed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Mariqueen Maandig Reznor.

“Love Is Not Love” from Bros. Written by Billy Eichner & Marc Shaiman. Performed by Billy Eichner.

“Do a Little Good” from Spirited. Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Performed by Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and Tracy Morgan.

“Stand Up” from Till. Written by Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile. Performed by Jazmine Sullivan.

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Written by Lady Gaga & BloodPop. Performed by Lady Gaga.

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. Written and performed by Taylor Swift.

“new body rhumba” from White Noise. Written by James Murphy, Nancy Whang, Patrick Mahoney. Performed by LCD Soundsystem.

“The Songcord” from Avatar: The Way of Water. Written by Simon Franglen. Performed by Zoe Saldana

“Time” from Amsterdam. Written by Jahaan Sweet, Aubrey Drake Graham, Daniel Pemberton, Giveon Evans. Performed by Giveon.

SONG - ANIMATED FILM

“Sunny Side Up Summer” from The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Written by Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. Performed by Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal.

“Nobody Like U” from Turning Red. Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by 4*TOWN (Finneas O’Connell, Grayson Villanueva, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, and Topher Ngo)

“Lift Your Wings” from My Father’s Dragon. Written by Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna, Frank Danna, Nora Twomey, Meg LeFauve. Performed by Anohni.

“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru. Written by Jack Antonoff, Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger. Performed by Diana Ross and Tame Impala

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. Written by Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics by Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro. Performed by Gregory Mann

SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM

“My Mind and Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Written by Selena Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson. Performed by Selena Gomez.

“At the Automat” from The Automat. Written and performed by Mel Brooks

“Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile. Written by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Performed by Tanya Tucker.

“Sing a Brand New Song” from Killing Me Softly With His Songs. Written by Charles Fox and Lonnie “Common” Rashid Lynn. Performed by Donald Webber, Jr.

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash. Written by J. Ralph. Performed by J. Ralph and Norah Jones

“We Are Art” from We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura. Written by Annalaura di Luggo and Paky Di Maio. Performed by Annalaura di Luggo.

“A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” from Wildcat. Written by Robin Pecknold. Performed by Fleet Foxes.

SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman. Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Sofia Carson.

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto. Written by David Hodges and Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Written By Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski. Performed By Son Lux with Mitski and David Byrne.

“We Two Made One” from The Silent Twins. Written by Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska, June Gibbons, Jennifer Gibbons. Performed by Tamara Lawrance.

“Stand the Test of Time” from Tomorrow’s Game. Written and performed by Lionel Cohen and Stefni Valencia.

SONG - ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

“Baby Let’s Play House” from Elvis – Austin Butler

“Cucamonga” from Knights of Swing – Knights of Swing

“Love Is Not Love” from Bros – Billy Eichner

“On My Way (Marry Me)” from Marry Me – Jennifer Lopez

MUSIC THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

Elvis – Produced by Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss. Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Produced by Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Spirited – Produced by Diana Pokorny, Daniel Silverberg, David Koplan, Sean Anders, John Morris, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell. Directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

Tár – Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan. Directed by Todd Field.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Produced by Eric Appel, Lia Buman, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Zachary Halley, Tim Headington, Whitney Hodack, Henry R. Munoz III, Neil Shah, Max Silva, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Directed by Eric Appel.

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

Halftime – Produced by Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Bernardo Loyola, Christopher Rouse, Yong Yam. Directed by Amanda Micheli and Sam Wrench

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song – Produced and Directed by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

Killing Me Softly With His Songs – Produced by Danny Gold, Robert Bader, Lisa Lautenberg Birer, Mark Brown, Jay Firestone, Phil Ittner, Bruce Levine and Taryn Grimes. Directed by Danny Gold

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues – Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Derik Murray. Directed by Reginald Hudlin

Selena Gomez My Mind & Me – Produced by Alek Keshishian p.g.a., Michelle An p.g.a., Katherine LeBlond. Directed by Alek Keshishian

Still Working 9 to 5 – Produced and Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane

The Voice of Dust and Ash – Produced by Mandana Biscotti, Ben Biscotti, and Sam Changizi. Directed by Mandana Biscotti

