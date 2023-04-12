Rihanna Becomes Most-Followed Woman On Twitter

Rihanna has surpassed Katy Perry to become the most-followed woman on Twitter.

At first glance, the pop stars appear to be tied with 108.2 million followers each on the platform. But, as of Wednesday morning, Rihanna had about 30,000 more followers than Perry.

Rihanna, who has gained about 1 million followers since November, got a boost from her Super Bowl halftime show and performance of “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars.

Overall, she is currently trailing Twitter owner Elon Musk, former U.S. president Barack Obama and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Perry, who has lost more than half-a-million followers in the last five months, falls to sixth place behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rihanna and Perry are likely to hold on to their spots as the most-followed women on Twitter. The next closest is Taylor Swift, with roughly 92.6 million. Selena Gomez, the most followed woman on Instagram, has 67 million Twitter followers.