Rihanna Downplays New Album Speculation

Rihanna has an important message for her fans: Don’t get your hopes up for a new album.

The singer, who hasn’t released a collection of new music since 2016’s Anti, told The Associated Press that agreeing to do the Super Bowl halftime show in February does not mean an album is on the way.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing,” Rihanna said. “Do you hear that, fans?”

She admitted that she is not surprised by the assumption. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.’”

Rihanna offered some reason for fans to be optimistic. “I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see, we’ll see. Unrelated, unrelated. But a special project.”

Last month, Rihanna released “Lift Me Up” from the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is her first solo music since 2016’s “Sledgehammer” for Star Trek Beyond.