Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Her Father

Rihanna on Tuesday dropped a lawsuit against her father only weeks before the case was scheduled to go to court.

The pop superstar and beauty entrepreneur sued Ronald Fenty in 2019 alleging that Fenty Entertainment, a company he founded in 2017 with Moses Perkins, was capitalizing on her fame. She sought an injunction against the use of “Fenty” as well as damages.

Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, alleged that her father and Perkins “egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company … is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf.”

The lawsuit said the Fenty trademark is “inextricably intertwined with Rihanna.”

The case was set to begin on Sept. 22 but, according to reports, the two sides reached a settlement.

Reps for Rihanna have not commented on the decision to withdraw the lawsuit.