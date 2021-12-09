Rihanna Is 1 Of 3 Music Stars On List Of World's Most Powerful Women

Rihanna is more of a force to be reckoned with than Queen Elizabeth II, according to the 18th annual Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The 33-year-old pop superstar and entrepreneur – who Forbes bestowed with the title of billionaire earlier this year – is ranked 68th on the list, two spots ahead of the reigning monarch.

Only days ago, Rihanna was named National Hero of Barbados at a ceremony in which her native country removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic.

Rihanna is an equal partner in Fenty Beauty with French luxury brands company LVMH and owns a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty, which is controlled by U.S.-based TechStyle Fashion Group.

The only other music stars to make the cut this year are Beyoncé at No. 76 and Taylor Swift at No. 78.

According to Forbes, women from 30 countries and territories are part of this year’s list. “It’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power,” it explains. “A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform.”