Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire: Report

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and the world’s wealthiest female music artist, according to Forbes.

In an article posted online early Wednesday, Forbes said it estimates the singer and entrepreneur is currently worth $1.7 billion (all figures U.S.).

“It’s not her music that’s made her so wealthy,” wrote Madeline Berg. "The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty … Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress."

Forbes said Rihanna is an equal partner in Fenty Beauty with French luxury brands company LVMH and owns a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty, which is controlled by U.S.-based TechStyle Fashion Group.

In February, LVMH announced it was putting the Fenty fashion brand "on hold" due to sluggish sales and focusing on Fenty Beauty, which is sold via its Sephora retail chain.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016's Anti. Last month, she was spotted in New York City with beau A$AP Rocky shooting a video for one of the tracks on his forthcoming album All Smiles. In one scene, Rihanna waits outside a jail for the rapper to be released and throws her arms around him before the couple walks away hand-in-hand.