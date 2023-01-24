Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated For Oscars

Rihanna and Lady Gaga are among the nominees announced Tuesday morning for the 95th Academy Awards.

The pop stars are both up for Best Original Song – Rihanna for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

It is the first Oscar nomination for Rihanna (who shares it with several songwriters, including Tems) and the third for Gaga, who won Original Song at the Oscars in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and was nominated in 2016 for “’Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground. She co-wrote “Hold My Hand” with BloodPop.

Their songs are up against frontrunner "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. Earlier this month, it was named Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and at the Critics Choice Awards. Written by M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, the Telugu-language song features the vocals of Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (though it’s performed by actors Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the film).

Also vying for the award is "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once (co-written by David Byrne of Talking Heads) and "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.

The five nominated songs were chosen from a shortlist of 15 that was unveiled in December. According to the Academy, 81 songs were eligible this year.

Among the songs not making the final cut was The Weeknd's “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)," Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where The Crawdads Sing and Selena Gomez's "My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The Elvis Presley biopic Elvis earned several nominations, including Best Picture.

The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out on March 12.

Check out the nominations:

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once - Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR - M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman - Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick - Lady Gaga, BloodPop

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelsmann

Babylon - Justin Hurtwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams