Rihanna Makes Debut On 'Forbes' List Of Billionaires

Rihanna has made her debut on the Forbes 2022 list of billionaires.

Thanks largely to Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, the pop star has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion (all figures U.S.), making her the world’s 1,729th richest billionaire.

Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty is a partnership with LVMH and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is a joint venture between her and TechStyle Fashion Group. The 34-year-old singer, who is expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky, has not released an album since 2016.

Ye is the 1,513th richest billionaire in the world with an estimated net worth of $2 billion (all figures U.S.), according to Forbes.

The rap star and entrepreneur lashed out at Forbes after it didn’t include him on the 2020 list of billionaires. The publication later said Ye provided paperwork to prove that he is, indeed, a billionaire – although only one-third as rich as he claimed.

At No. 2,076 is Jay-Z with an estimated value of $1.4 billion.

Elon Musk tops the list with at $219 billion), followed by Jeff Bezos ($171 billion). Canada has 64 billionaires, according to Forbes.