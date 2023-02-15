Rihanna On New Album: 'I Want It To Be This Year'

When does Rihanna want to release her long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 album Anti?

“I want it to be this year,” she told British Vogue, in an interview last month and posted online Wednesday. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year.”

Rihanna hinted there’s a reason for the long wait, describing Anti as “my most brilliant album.”

She explained: “There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it.

“So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that.”

Fans are left wondering if Rihanna’s second pregnancy – which she revealed during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday – will further delay a new album.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about protecting her son from paparazzi (“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this”) and said baby No. 2 might not be her last (“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids”).

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced in January 2022 that they were expecting their first baby via paparazzi-style pics by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City. The couple welcomed the baby last May but managed to keep him out of the public eye – and haven’t yet revealed his name.