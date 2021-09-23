Rihanna On New Music: 'I'm Really Experimenting'

Rihanna has warned fans that a new sound is coming.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear,” the singer told The Associated Press of her new music. “Just put that in your mind.”

Rihanna, 33, added: “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting.

“Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna, who has not released an album since 2016’s ANTI, did not say when fans can expect a new release. In March – when someone suggested she put out a new song – Rihanna replied “I think I should” along with a “coming soon” emoji. Then, she added: “just 1 tho lol.”

In a 2020 interview with The Associated Press, Rihanna said she has had “tons of writing camps” and is asking herself a lot of questions. “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?

“How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before.”