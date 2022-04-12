Rihanna Opens Up About Pregnancy

Rihanna has opened up about her pregnancy – including cravings for chocolate donuts and tangerines sprinkled with salt.

The 34-year-old pop star and entrepreneur also told Vogue she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were not necessarily trying to have a baby.

“I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” Rihanna explained. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

She added: “I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The couple went public with the pregnancy news via a paparazzi-style photo shoot with celebrity photographer Miles Diggs in January.

Rihanna, who appears in a Alaïa bodysuit on the cover of Vogue, said she had no intention of covering up her baby bump with baggy clothes.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” she explained. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

As for getting married before welcoming the baby, Rihanna said: “Who the f**k says it has to be that way? I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”