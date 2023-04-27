Rihanna Playing Smurfette In Animated 'The Smurf Movie'

Rihanna revealed Thursday that she is providing the voice of Smurfette in the forthcoming The Smurfs Movie.

"Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” Rihanna said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“I got to play a part and just imagine. I got to just be myself. I got to show up in my pyjamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass.”

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, said she hopes lending her voice to the character will score “a little bit of cool points” with her children some day. (She previously voiced a character in the 2015 flick Home.)

The singer is also a producer of The Smurfs Movie, which is set to open in cinemas in on Feb. 14 2025, and will write and perform new songs.

Rihanna follows Demi Lovato, who did the voice of Smurfette in 2017’s animated Smurfs: The Lost Village and Katy Perry, who voiced the character in 2011’s The Smurfs and 2013’s made-in-Montreal sequel The Smurfs 2 – both of which blended live action and animation.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see how she’s been reimagined,” Rihanna said of Smurfette, the only female in the Belgian comic franchise that debuted 65 years ago.

"The entire movie is going to be so fun. It's so thrilling.”