Rihanna Promises 'Jam-Packed' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna said Thursday her Super Bowl LVII halftime show is going to be a “jam-packed” celebration of her hits.

“The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part,” the pop star said. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate. That’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together.”

Rihanna said it was difficult to put 17 years of her music into a 13-minute show. “I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down,” she said.

The 34-year-old singer, who welcomed her first child last May, also spoke about the physical demands of the halftime show.

“From the time it starts it just never ends, until it’s the very last second,” Rihanna teased. “It’s a jam-packed show and it takes a toll on your body, it does.”

But, she added that she believes this is the right time for her to do the Super Bowl.

“It feels like it could have only been now,” Rihanna said. “When you become a mom there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna didn’t provide fans with any details about when they can expect new music. “Musically I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, you know, the people that know the music that I put out,” she said. “I just want to play. I want to have fun with music.”