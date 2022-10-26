Rihanna Releasing 'Lift Me Up' In Time For Oscar Consideration

Rihanna is releasing her first solo single in six years on Friday – just days ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline for consideration for a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.

"Lift Me Up" was written and recorded for the soundtrack of the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is one of two songs Rihanna reportedly did for the film. (Up to three songs from the same film can be submitted for Oscar consideration.)

The song is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, according to a release, and was penned by Nigerian singer Tems with writing credits also given to Rihanna, Swedish producer Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Cooler.

Tems explained: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

“Lift Me Up” marks Rihanna's first solo music since 2016’s “Sledgehammer” for Star Trek Beyond. She has since collaborated on tracks with N.E.R.D., Future, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Canada’s PartyNextDoor.

Rihanna has not released a studio album since 2016’s Anti. Last month, the 34-year-old pop star announced she will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February – and there is speculation she will use the global showcase to hype a new album and tour.

Late last year, Rihanna warned fans that a new sound is coming. “You’re not going to expect what you hear,” the singer said of her new music. “Just put that in your mind."

She told The Associated Press: “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting.

“Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Months earlier – when someone suggested she put out a new song – Rihanna replied “I think I should” along with a “coming soon” emoji. Then, she added: “just 1 tho lol.”

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky, pictured on Oct. 3. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In January, Rihanna announced that she was expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky via a paparazzi-style photo shoot with celebrity photographer Miles Diggs in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City. (The couple's son was born in May.)

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing up to nine years in prison in connection to a shooting last November in Los Angeles. He was charged in August after being arrested in April upon returning from Barbados with Rihanna, and has been free on $550,000 U.S. bail.