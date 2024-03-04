Rihanna Reportedly Paid $6m To Perform At Indian Billionaire's Wedding

Rihanna performed her first concert in eight years over the weekend at a lavish wedding in India for the son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

TMZ reports that RiRi put on a show in front of 1,200 guests, including the groom Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and his bride, Radhika Merchant. The performance marked the first full concert Rihanna has played since 2016, though she did perform at both Super Bowl LVII and the Academy Awards last year.

The concert featured 19 songs, which according to the setlist included hits like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Work," "Umbrella," "Stay," "Run This Town," and of course, "We Found Love" (awww).

Rihanna is said to have been paid $6 million USD for the appearance and, based on the elaborate stage setup seen in some leaked video, it sure looks like she's ready to begin playing shows again.

See some of her performance below.

