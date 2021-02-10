Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Brand Shuts Down

Rihanna’s luxury fashion brand Fenty is closing down.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent company of the pop star’s fashion brand, told WWD on Wednesday that Fenty is “on hold … pending better conditions.”

The news should not come as a surprise since the Fenty Instagram account has been inactive since Jan. 1. Last October, LMVH executive Jean-Jacques Guiony addressed sluggish sales by telling analysts: “We have to figure out exactly what is the right offer. It’s not something that is easy. Obviously, we have the great help from Rihanna on this, but I would say it’s still a work in progress when it comes to really defining what the offer will be.”

Rihanna partnered with LVMH to launch Fenty in 2019.

The company said it will be focusing on Savage x Fenty lingerie and the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands.