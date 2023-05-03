Rihanna's Halftime Show Was Most-Watched Ever

Rihanna’s halftime show at February’s Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched ever, according to revised data published on Tuesday.

The singer attracted an audience of a little more than 121 million in the U.S., Nielsen reported. This is up from the initial 118.7 million estimate and puts Rihanna’s performance slightly ahead of Katy Perry’s at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

In her first live performance in five years, Rihanna delivered a hit-packed set and revealed that she is pregnant with baby No. 2 (with rapper A$AP Rocky).

According to the Associated Press, Nielsen revised its numbers – which includes broadcast and streaming – after it found “errors with out of home measurement.”

TV columnist Bill Brioux reported in February that Super Bowl LVII had about 9.15 million viewers in Canada on CTV and TSN (not including streaming numbers).