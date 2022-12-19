Rihanna Shares 1st Look At Her Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna gave the world its first look at her baby boy on Saturday.

The proud mom shared a 45-second video on TikTok showing the 7-month-old in riding in the back of a vehicle in Los Angeles. She captioned it “hacked.”

At one point, Rihanna asks her son if he’s “trying to get Mommy’s phone?”

The pop star and rapper A$AP Rocky announced in January they were expecting their first baby with paparazzi-style pics by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City.

The couple welcomed the baby in May but managed to keep him out of the public eye – and haven’t yet revealed his name.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she told The Washington Post in November. “We’ve just been living.”

Fans also got a glimpse of the baby after he was captured in paparazzi photos taken Friday afternoon on a beach in Malibu.

A$AP Rocky spoke about becoming a father in a 2021 interview with GQ. “I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

The rap star has been out on bail since being arrested in April as he and Rihanna returned to Los Angeles on a private jet from Barbados. Charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, A$AP Rocky is facing up to nine years in prison.