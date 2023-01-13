Rihanna Shares Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser

Rihanna is hyping her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance with a 30-second teaser she shared on social media.

In the video clip, Rihanna makes her way into the spotlight to “shush” fans excited for her return to the stage as a bit of “Needed Me” from her 2016 album Anti plays.

On Monday, Rihanna unveiled a limited-edition collection of football-inspired apparel from her Savage x Fenty brand. The pieces include boxers, sweatpants and a hoodie. A white T-shirt emblazoned with “Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird But Whatever” is priced at $85.

Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl LVII halftime show headliner last September. She has since avoided dropping any hints about the spectacle, including whether she will be joined by any other artists.

The Super Bowl LVII airs Feb. 12 on CTV.

Fans will find out on Jan. 24 if “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards – which would mean Rihanna will likely perform on the March 12 broadcast.