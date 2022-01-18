Rihanna Sizzles In Lavender To Hype New Collab

Rihanna brought the heat on Monday by unveiling a set of images to promote the first collaboration between Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Savage.

The 33-year-old pop star and entrepreneur wore a sizzling bodysuit, fishnet stockings and stilettos to hype Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer.

“Valentine’s Day is for me…. but you can watch,” Rihanna captioned the pics.

Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury brands company LVMH and has a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty, which is controlled by U.S.-based TechStyle Fashion Group.

The singer has not released an album since 2016's Anti.