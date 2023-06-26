Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna has announced that she is stepping down as chief executive officer of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand she co-founded in 2018.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” the singer said, in a statement. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna owns nearly one-third of Savage X Fenty, according to Forbes. The brand is part of TechStyle Fashion Group and counts Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners among its investors.

Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, takes over as CEO of Savage X Fenty.

“She is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level,” said Rihanna, who will remain as executive chair.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, remains the CEO of Fenty Beauty, a separate company that is a 50-50 partnership with French luxury brands company LVMH.