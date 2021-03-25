Rihanna Teases New Music

Hold on to your Fenty… Rihanna might actually be releasing new music.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the singer celebrated her 2016 album Anti becoming the first by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team,” she wrote.

When someone commented with the suggestion that she “celebrate by releasing a song,” Rihanna replied “I think I should” along with a “coming soon” emoji. Then, she added: “just 1 tho lol.”

Fans have been pleading with Rihanna to release her ninth studio album. When one asked her about a new album in 2018, she replied “2019.” During a summer 2018 appearance on a UK talk show, Rihanna said she was "actually in the studio at the moment."

But, on Dec. 20, 2019, she shared a video on Instagram of a dog bopping to House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and captioned it: “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

Last October, Rihanna told The Associated Press: "I’m gonna get it done."

Fans have had to settle for hearing Rihanna last year on “Believe It” by Toronto’s PartyNextDoor.