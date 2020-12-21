Rihanna Thrills Fan In Her Native Barbados

Rihanna on Sunday gave a fan a Christmas gift he will never forget.

The 32-year-old singer, wearing a face mask, hammed it up in a selfie-style video with a young man who spotted her at a gas station convenience store in her native Barbados.

“One in a million,” the fan, also with a mask, said into the camera. “My Christmas just got made early.”

A giddy Rihanna said she’s “at a random gas station. We’re not even buying gas. We’re not even driving.” Before walking away, she shouts out “Barbados!”

The superstar flew home to Barbados last week on a private jet to spend the holidays with family.