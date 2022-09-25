Rihanna To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna confirmed Sunday afternoon that she is performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Arizona next February.

At around 3 p.m. ET, the 34-year-old singer tweeted a photo of her arm holding a football. Her label, and halftime show producer, Roc Nation shared the same image and captioned it: "Let’s GO - @badgalriri @NFL #SBLVII."

Earlier in the day, TMZ cited unnamed “sources with direct knowledge” as saying the 34-year-old singer had been in talks with NFL and halftime show producer Roc Nation to be one of two artists featured in the show.

Rihanna, who has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, may be planning to use the global showcase to promote a new album.

Last week, rumours swirled that Taylor Swift had signed on to do the halftime show but multiple media outlets reported that she turned down the gig. In July, an anonymous Instagram user claimed that Britney Spears was in talks to headline (she was not).