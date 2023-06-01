Rihanna Top Music Artist On List Of 'Richest Self-Made Women'

Rihanna and six other music artists have been named among the top 100 of "America’s Richest Self-Made Women."

The Forbes list, published Thursday, ranks “the country’s most successful women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers.”

Not surprisingly, Rihanna leads the way at No. 20 with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (all figures U.S.) thanks mostly to her 50 percent share in Fenty Beauty and one-third stake in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Taylor Swift is at No. 34 (tied with is tied with corporate executives April Anthony and Lisa Su) with an estimated worth of $740 million.

Topping half-a-billion dollars are Madonna, at No. 45 ($580 million) and Beyoncé at No. 48 ($540 million).

The list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women includes Canada’s Céline Dion, who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $480 million to put her in the No. 56 spot (tied with Judge Judy).

Dolly Parton, worth an estimated $440 million, shares the No. 59 spot with actress Reese Witherspoon. Coming in at No. 61 is Barbra Streisand, with $430 million.