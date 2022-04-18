Ringo Starr Adds 7 Shows In Canada To Upcoming Tour

Ringo Starr last week announced seven shows in Canada have been added to the upcoming tour with his All-Starr Band.

The 81-year-old ex-Beatles drummer – joined by Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men At Work’s Colin Hay and Edgar Winter as well as saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette – will play Montreal on Sept. 26, Kingston on Sept. 27, Winnipeg on Oct. 4, Saskatoon on Oct. 5, Lethbridge on Oct. 6, Abbotsford on Oct. 8 and Penticton on Oct. 9.

In February, Starr announced that his first tour in nearly three years will kick off in Rama, about 150 km north of Toronto, on May 27 and 28. It will be the fifth time he has started a tour at Casino Rama.

Starr’s most recent album is 2019’s What’s My Name but he has since released the EPs Zoom In and Change the World. He is also featured on Eddie Vedder’s new solo album Earthling.