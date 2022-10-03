Ringo Starr Cancels 5 Shows In Canada Due To COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled five shows in Canada after getting COVID-19.

The 82-year-old drummer and his All Starr Band were forced to pull the plug on shows this past weekend in Michigan and Minnesota when he became ill.

On Monday, Starr’s reps announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will need to cancel shows scheduled in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home,” read a statement. “As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

Starr and his All-Starr Band – Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men At Work’s Colin Hay and Edgar Winter as well as saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette – have seven shows scheduled between Oct. 11 and 20 on the U.S. west coast and in Mexico City.

The tour included stops in Montreal and Kingston last month.