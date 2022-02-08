Ringo Starr Launching All-Starr Band Tour In Canada

Ringo Starr will once again rehearse for, and launch, a tour with his All-Starr Band in Ontario.

The 81-year-old ex-Beatles drummer will be joined by Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men At Work’s Colin Hay and Edgar Winter as well as saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette on his first tour in nearly three years.

The musicians will rehearse inside the Entertainment Centre at Casino Rama and then kick off the 17-city with shows on May 27 and 28. Rama, located about 150 km north of Toronto, is the only Canadian stop for the band.

This is the fifth time Starr has started a tour at Casino Rama. He has also launched several tours from the Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Starr’s most recent album is 2019’s What’s My Name but he has since released the EPs Zoom In and Change the World. He is also featured on Eddie Vedder’s forthcoming solo album Earthling.