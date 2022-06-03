Ringo Starr Picks Up Honourary Degree From Berklee

It took 81 years, but Ringo Starr finally has a degree.

The former Beatles drummer was in Boston Thursday to pick up his honourary doctorate of music from the Berklee College of Music.

“Over the course of a career that has literally changed the direction of rock music multiple times, Ringo has been hailed as one of the most innovative, distinctly musical and influential drummers in the world,” said Berklee president Erica Muhl.

“Ringo hasn’t just contributed to our modern concept of a rock and roll drummer; he is the original architect of the genre-busting foundations upon which so many legends now stand.”

Last month, Starr accepted the honourary degree via a pre-taped message that was played during the school’s commencement ceremonies. “I’m a doctor at last! I never went to college, but I certainly have had a lot of experience making music,” he said, “so I supposed I earned this in my own way.”

Thursday’s special ceremony was an opportunity for Starr to address Berklee students in person.

Starr kicked off his latest tour with his All-Starr Band at Ontario’s Casino Rama last month. They will play shows in September-October in Montreal, Kingston, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton.

Starr’s most recent album is 2019’s What’s My Name but he has since released the EPs Zoom In and Change the World. He is also featured on Eddie Vedder’s solo album Earthling.