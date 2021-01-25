Rising Rapper 18veno Dies At 19

The life of another young rapper has been cut short this month.

On Saturday – only days after Big CEO was shot to death in Tennessee at 20 – rapper 18veno was gunned down in South Carolina. He was 19.

According to WCNC in Charlotte, the teen was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the shooting.

18veno, whose real name was Paul Harts dropped both the EP R4z and his debut album Pablo last year.

In an interview with Lyrical Lemonade last year, 18veno spoke about losing his brother when he was 14 and spending time in jail.

“I had to go to jail a couple more times to realize that I’m gonna miss my chance if I keep f**king up, so I just had to grow up – put on my big boy pants and just stop playing,” he said. “I’ve been staying out of trouble. I just had to learn how to be a grown man.”