Rising Rapper Lil Loaded Dies At 20

Lil Loaded, best known for his viral track “6locc 6a6y” died Monday. He was 20.

An official cause of death was not immediately disclosed by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, but a lawyer for the rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, said he took his own life.

Robertson was awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge in connection to the fatal shooting of his best friend Khalil Walker, 18, last October. Last month, prosecutors sought to have Robertson’s bond revoked after he tested positive for marijuana – a violation of his release conditions.

Robertson’s 2019 track “6locc 6a6y” was certified Gold in the U.S. just last week.

He released one album, A Demon in 6lue last October and the mixtape Criptape in December.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, click here to find people who can help.