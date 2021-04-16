Rita MacNeil To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The late Canadian singer Rita MacNeil will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) during next month’s East Coast Music Awards in her beloved Cape Breton.

The news came Friday, the anniversary of MacNeil’s death in 2013 at the age of 68.

“Through her lyrics and songwriting, Rita allowed us into her heart and soul,” said CSHF executive director Vanessa Thomas, in a release.

“The love between songwriter and audience was mutual. Rita didn’t sing to people, she sang for people.”

A special tribute ceremony is set for May 6.

MacNeil, whose breakthrough came with 1986’s Flying On Your Own, released more than two dozen albums and was at one time the top-selling country artist in Canada.