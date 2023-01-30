Rita Ora Confirms She Got Married Last Year

Singer Rita Ora has confirmed that she married filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi last year.

British tabloid The Sun reported in August that the pair got hitched “in an intimate ceremony in London” attended by “their nearest and dearest.”

During an appearance on a British radio show last week, Ora was asked if she was married. “Yes. Here we are,” she replied. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people.”

Ora said her wedding day was “just nice and perfect” and “completely how I wanted it.”

The singer said she wanted to poke fun at the rumours of her marriage in the video for her new song “You Only Love Me,” which depicts a chaotic wedding day.

“This is my version of a wedding that didn’t really go to plan,” explained Ora. “But that’s not to say that what actually happened. But I did wanna play on the fact that I’ve chosen to keep it kind of more private, this sort of experience that I had, and just to myself a bit more, but I did wanna play on what could have been, so this is what I’m giving to the public on what could have been.”

Longtime friends, Ora and Waititi were publicly linked as a couple in early 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Suicide Squad that summer.

It is the first marriage for Ora, 32, and the second for Wasititi, 47. He was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he has two daughters.

Ora has released two studio albums and has had a string of hits in the UK, including “How We Do (Party)” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”