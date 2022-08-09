Rita Ora Marries Taika Waititi: Report

Singer Rita Ora secretly married filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi, a British tabloid reported Monday.

According to The Sun, the pair got hitched “in an intimate ceremony in London” attended by “their nearest and dearest.”

Reps for Ora and Waititi have not commented on the report.

If true, it is the first marriage for Ora, 31, and the second for Wasititi, 46. He was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he has two daughters.

Longtime friends, Ora and Waititi were publicly linked as a couple in early 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Suicide Squad last August.

Ora has released two studio albums and has had a string of hits in the UK, including “How We Do (Party)” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

In 2018, Ora released “Girls,” in which she sang: “Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls / I am excited, I’m open-minded / I’m 50/50, and I’m never gonna hide it.”