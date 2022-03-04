Rivers Cuomo Unveils 'Weezle' Game

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has jumped on the Wordle craze with a game that allows fans to guess daily words from the band’s lyrics.

“If you like Wordle and Weezer, you’ll probably like Weezle,” the singer tweeted Thursday.

Weezle is a free browser game that gives players six attempts to guess the correct word of the day. The first came from Weezer (Blue Album).

Inspired by the ‘50s game Jotto, Wordle was created by Josh Wardle last year and snapped up by The New York Times Company in January.

Check out Weezle here.