Rob Thomas Debuts 'Small Town Christmas'

Rob Thomas sings about the joys of spending the holidays in small towns in his aptly titled new single, “Small Town Christmas.”

It is one of 10 tracks on the 49-year-old singer’s first holiday collection, Something About Christmas Time. The album takes its title from a lyric in the 1985 Bryan Adams song “Christmas Time,” which Thomas covers with Ingrid Michaelson.

Produced by Gregg Wattenberg, the album also has collaborations with Bebe Winans, Brad Paisley and Abby Anderson.

Thomas also updated his 2002 single “A New York Christmas.”

"I selfishly make everything for me,” Thomas told iHeartRadio.ca in 2019. “Because, my thought is, I’m a pretty normal person and if I make stuff that appeals to me and I like, then people will like it too.”

“Small Town Christmas” arrived with a video, directed by David “Doc” Abbott. Watch it below: