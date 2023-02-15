Robert Glasper Turns Grammy Buzz Into Charity Dollars

R&B musician Robert Glasper has capitalized on the buzz about his recent Grammy win by selling T-shirts emblazoned with: “Who the F**k Is Robert Glasper?”

Glasper posed that question on Instagram on Jan. 30, a week before his Black Radio III was named Best R&B Album at the Grammys.

“It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper!,” he wrote in the caption.

His question was amplified on Feb. 5 when, after losing to Glasper, Chris Brown used it in an Instagram Story. (Brown later apologized.)

Glasper responded by putting the question on limited edition T-shirts priced at $25 U.S.

They sold out in a few days.

Glasper said a portion of the net proceeds will go to the Community Music Center of New Orleans, which provides free music lessons to youth.

“I can’t thank y’all enough for supporting this cause,” he wrote on Instagram.

Glasper, 44, beat out Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) as well as albums by Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. He won Best R&B Album in 2013 with Black Radio and has three other wins (including two in R&B categories).