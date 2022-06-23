Robin S Reveals How She Found Out Beyoncé Sampled Her Song

Robin S said she found out this week that her ‘90s hit “Show Me Love” is sampled on Beyoncé’s new single thanks to a phone call from her son.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, mom! You’re trending all over the place,’” the 60-year-old singer told Good Morning Britain. “You know, ‘Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love,’ and you’re trending everywhere.’”

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” which dropped late Monday ahead of next month’s release of her album Renaissance, also samples Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode.”

Queen Bey is the second artist this year to sample "Show Me Love" – Charli XCX used it in her April release "Used To Know Me" – but Robin S isn't directly cashing in because the song was written and produced by Allen George and Fred McFarlane and “Break My Soul” doesn’t use her vocal track.

Still, she is grateful for the spotlight "Break My Soul" has put on her. “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks,” Robin S said, adding that it’s “always the dream” to some day do a collaboration with Beyoncé. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honoured, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

More Songs That Sample "Show Me Love" Jason Derulo - "Don't Wanna Go Home" (2011) Charli XCX - "Used To Know Me" (2022)

“Show Me Love” was recorded in 1990 and released in the UK but didn’t become a global hit until Swedish producer StoneBridge remixed it two years later. The title track on the 1993 debut album by Robin S, it went on to peak at No. 2 on the Canadian Dance/Urban chart and No. 5 on the U.S. singles chart.

