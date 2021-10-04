Robin Thicke Accused Of Groping Emily Ratajkowski

Robin Thicke has been accused of sexually assaulting model Emily Ratajkowski while they were filming the video for his 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”

According to The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski makes the claim in her forthcoming book, My Body.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” she wrote. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set.”

Ratajkowski claims director Diane Martel called out to ask if she was OK. Martel told The Sunday Times: “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f**k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!’”

Martel said Thicke apologized to Ratajkowski.

Neither Thicke nor Ratajkowski have commented publicly on the revelation in the book, which is out Nov. 9.

Ratajkowski, Elle Evans and Jessi M’Bengue appeared topless in the unrated cut of the video for "Blurred Lines," which featured Pharrell Williams and T.I.

Earlier this year, Thicke told the New York Post: “You won’t see me making any videos like that ever again." He said at the peak of the song’s success, he had “lost perspective on my personal life and my music and what was appropriate … and why I was doing it.”